Book signing by mythological thriller author
Somerset-based author Justin Newland is signing copies of his latest novel ‘The Genes of Isis’ at WH Smith, Fore Street, Totnes from 10am on Saturday August 6.
His mythological thriller set under ancient Egyptian skies is a modern re-telling of the Biblical story of the flood – a tale of love, destruction and ephemeral power which reveals the mystery of the genes of Isis – or genesis – of mankind.
The heroine is Akasha, a young woman on a spiritual journey of discovery from maiden to mother, and from apprentice to priestess.
Justin is an author of historical fantasy and secret history thrillers – history with a supernatural twist.
His stories feature known events and real people from history which are re-told and examined through the lens of the supernatural.
He gives author talks and is a regular contributor to BBC Radio Bristol’s ‘Thought for the Day.’
He will be at the bookshop to scribble his name and a personalised dedication on this book and his other novels ‘The Old Dragon’s Head’, ‘The Coronation’ and ‘The Abdication’.
