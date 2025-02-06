A body found in the River Dart on Friday, January 17, has been positively identified as 79-year-old David Evans, who went missing in Dartmouth shortly before Christmas.
Mr Evans, a retired college lecturer, was last seen in person on the Dartmouth water taxi on the afternoon of December 16, although the last known contact with him was a day later.
At the time of his disappearance, HM Coastguard, Dart Harbour and RNLI Lifeboats conducted searches of the water around Dartmouth.
The family of Mr Evans, who reportedly lived on a boat on the Kingswear side of Dartmouth Harbour, has been informed.
A file has been prepared for the coroner, but according to reports the death is not thought to be suspicious.