The Royal Dart Yacht Club at Kingswear will be staging a Boat Jumble sale on Easter Saturday April 19.
It will be open to both members and non-members and will be open between 10am and 2pm.
There will be a variety of stalls, tea and coffee available as well as breakfast baps, homemade cakes and lunch.
Tours of the club will also be available.
The Royal Dart Club can look back on 153 years of rich sailing history.
Stoke Gabriel landowner Henry Studdy and a group of friends got together foir the inauguaral meeting of the Dart Yacht Club at the Castkle Hotel in Dartmouth in 1866.
They established aa base on the Kingswear side in two rooms of a hotel.