BMW in spot of bother

BMW in spot of bother (Contributed )

A SPORTY BMW got in a spot of bother following Google Maps around the narrow lanes of Dartmouth on Sunday night, July 10.

It was spotted wedged against a wall at Mount Boone Lane, leading onto Mount Boone Hill, early on Monday morning while awaiting recovery. It’s since been unwedged and recovered.

