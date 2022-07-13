BMW in spot of bother
By Kate Cotton | Dartmouth Reporter |
Saturday 16th July 2022 12:00 pm
BMW in spot of bother (Contributed )
A SPORTY BMW got in a spot of bother following Google Maps around the narrow lanes of Dartmouth on Sunday night, July 10.
It was spotted wedged against a wall at Mount Boone Lane, leading onto Mount Boone Hill, early on Monday morning while awaiting recovery. It’s since been unwedged and recovered.
