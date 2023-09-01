THE River Dart came close to bursting its banks last night, as the Blue Moon alongside heavy rain caused river levels to rise to almost unprecedented levels.
As the flood defences were improved in 2018, the threat to people and property was low. However, those keen to enjoy a pint outside the Steam Packet pub or walk along Vier Island may have needed their swimming costumes.
When the moon is full, the sun and the moon pull in the same direction, which has the effect of increasing tides above typical ranges. Additionally, the Blue Moon meant that the moon was very close to Earth, adding even more gravitational pull. Combine this with the heavy rain that battered Devon yesterday, and water levels in the River Dart and surrounding areas become very high indeed.