THE Bishop of Exeter said he was delighted that his last official visit in Devon was to a rural business which is “exporting Devon cheese and promoting the good name of Devon across the UK and abroad.”
The Rt Rev Robert Atwell visited Quicke’s Cheese in Newton St Cyres, near Crediton, today, Wednesday, August 2.
The bishop is retiring in September after nine years as the head of the Church of England in Devon.
Bishop Robert is also the lead bishop for Rural Affairs.
He said: “This was my last official visit in the county as bishop.
“It was a joy to end on a high, on a farm which has been in the same family for generations and employs local people making cheese to a high standard by hand.
“It is great to end by celebrating British farming and British food.”
“The Church of England in Devon wants to do what we can to support local businesses that employ local people.”
Bishop Robert, who is a member of the House of Lords, said he was also looking forward to “flying the flag” for Devon’s farms and Devon’s food at an event celebrating British farming that is taking place in Parliament in September.