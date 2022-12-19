Various locations in the South Hams have made it on to the South Devon and Torbay Monopoly game, created as a charitable edition for Torbay’s Rowcroft hospice.
The sites involved in the game span South Devon, and include Dartington Trust, Thurlestone Hotel, Dartmouth Steam Railway & River Boat Company, Paignton Zoo and Blackpool Sands.
Two of the boards also contain golden tickets, which will give the winners access to a year of free days out across Devon in a prize worth over £1500.
Justine Gerald, Project Manager at Rowcroft hospice said: “We still have both golden tickets waiting to be found, we think they could be sitting in someones box under their Christmas tree. The golden tickets have been supplied by Devon’s Top Attractions and each lucky winner will receive a whole year of free days out with entry to over 30 South Devon attractions for up to four people. It’s a great prize.”
The game is available in Rowcroft’s shops across Devon, or can be ordered online for £30. It is the perfect Christmas present for any local monopoly enthusiasts and helps a worthy cause.
The hospice said: “This Christmas, Rowcroft Hospice’s dedicated nurses and care teams will be working around the clock across South Devon to make every day the best day possible for their patients and their loved ones.
As an independent charity, the hospice provides expert care and support to people with life-limiting illnesses, many of whom are facing the hardest times imaginable. The hospice’s services are provided free of charge to all adults, and each year the charity supports over 2,000 patients across South Devon, from Dartmouth to Dawlish and up onto Dartmoor. Eighty percent of Rowcroft’s patients are cared for in their own homes across the region, and the hospice also provides comfort, support and specialist services to patients in its Inpatient Unit in Torquay. The hospice would be unable to provide these vital services without the amazing support of the local community who fund the majority of Rowcroft’s care.”
The board was created to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the hospice, which supports those living with life-limiting illnesses in South Devon, and their families.
Rowcroft Hospice CEO Mark Hawkins said of the anniversary: “Our anniversary year is a special time to appreciate and thank everyone in our community including all our past and current supporters, staff and volunteers, and to celebrate all the remarkable things that we’ve achieved together.
“We look back in awe at how far we’ve come as a hospice, and we look to the future with renewed determination, hope and passion to expand and enhance our care to continue to meet the diverse needs of our community for years to come.”
The special version of the game was created in collaboration with Winning Moves, a subsidiary of Hasbro.
Mark Hawkins said of the project: “We’re delighted to have been selected by Hasbro to develop this localised edition where players travel around South Devon visiting fabulous local attractions in a fun and exciting game that’s a firm favourite with all the family. The development of this game is a timely initiative (and) it provides a ground-breaking new income stream for the hospice to support patients with life-limiting illnesses across South Devon.”
This Christmas, people can also assist the hospice by donating to Rowcroft. £10 can pay for three meals, including Christmas lunch, for a patient; £20 can pay for pay for an hour of care at home for a patient’s last two weeks of life, and £30 can pay for a bereavement support session for a grieving relative.