There is a Wassail event being held at the Community Orchard in Blackawton on Friday January 17 at 6.30pm.

It’s an old English tradition to wish for a good harvest.

Traditions involve hanging toast on the trees, pouring cider on their roots, or making a racket to ward away bad spirits.

There will be a BBQ, drinks and a candle-lit procession to the oldest apple tree.

All proceeds from donations will go towards maintaining the play park and meadow.

You are asked to bring a pan and spoon, or something similar, for making a racket to scare off evil spirits.

A wassail mask is optional and the best homemade mask wins a prize.

Mask templates available from the Community Shop.