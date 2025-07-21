Blackawton Primary School, part of Education South West, was a riot of colour, smiles, and celebration this term, as pupils, families, and the wider community came together for a spectacular colour run that raised over £2,000 for the school.
From the opening whistle to the final cloud of colour powder, the event was packed with energy and enthusiasm.
The school field echoed with laughter as runners of all ages took to the course, cheered on by marshals, volunteers, and spectators.
Participants described the day as:
“Best day ever – that was so much fun!”
“We need to do this every year!”
“So many people are smiling today – amazing community spirit.”
“I loved being covered in colour!”
Funds raised through entry fees, sponsorships, and a delicious BBQ will go directly into enriching outdoor learning and opportunities for pupils.
Special thanks were given to school governor Sarah Bradford, who led the planning of the event and governor Adam Dalgleish captured the day on film.
Although every participant was a winner, a few standout prizes were awarded including:
Fastest Runner – former pupil, Rio
Oldest Competitor – Malcolm Wheatley, Chair of Governors for ESW
Plans are already underway for the next colour run, proving that this community event is more than just a race, it's a celebration of everything that makes Blackawton Primary so special.
Liam Fielding, headteacher at Blackawton Primary School, said:
"The colour run was everything we hoped for and more, full of joy, togetherness and community pride. We’re so grateful to everyone who helped make it a success and thrilled that the money raised will go straight back into creating more amazing experiences for our children."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
"Events like this showcase everything we stand for at Education South West , fun, community spirit, and opportunities that inspire and uplift. Huge credit to Blackawton’s staff, governors, and families for creating such a vibrant and memorable day."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.