A lively bingo fundraiser at Moreleigh Village Hall has raised £1,000 for Harbertonford Primary School’s Parent, Teacher and Friends Association (PTFA).
The evening was called by local bingo legend Melvyn Treeby, who is well known in the community for his monthly bingo nights at the hall. More than 100 people attended the event where they had the chance to win prizes from a range of local businesses who had kindly donated them.
Over the years, Melvyn’s events have raised more than £100,000 for a wide range of charities and good causes, including Prickles in a Pickle, Stoke Fleming Village Hall and Diabetes UK.
Funds raised from the event will go directly towards supporting Harbertonford Primary School, helping to enhance learning opportunities and enrich the school experience for all pupils. In the last academic year the PTFA funded everything from playtime and classroom equipment, to Christmas books for all pupils, as well as a planetarium show for all classes and much more.
The aim of the PTFA is to promote a strong bond between the school, families, and the wider community. It also helps to fundraise to make sure the school and its pupils have everything they need.
Melvyn’s next bingo nights are October 10, November 7 and December 12 at Moreleigh Village Hall.
You can keep up with his events on his Facebook page.
Lucy Mannion, Chair of Harbertonford Primary School PTFA said:
“We are so grateful to Melvyn and everyone who came along to support the bingo night.
“Melvyn’s incredible dedication to fundraising for so many local causes is truly inspiring, and we feel very lucky that Harbertonford Primary has benefited from his generosity and commitment to the community.
“The money raised will make a huge difference to the school, funding extra resources and experiences for the children. It was a fantastic evening of fun and laughter.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.