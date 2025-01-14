Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic accident in Paignton over the weekend.
A man in his 20s was badly hurt when the motorbike he was riding collided with a white van on Totnes Road, at the junction with Conway Road and Primley Park, on Saturday (January 11) at around 5.25pm.
Although the driver of the Volkswagen Transporter van was not hurt, the bike rider sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.
The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the scene of the accident. However, witnesses who may have information or dashcam footage on the incident should contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting log 534 of 11/1/2025.