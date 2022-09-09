Bigbury Net Zero to pay special tribute to Her Majesty the Queen today
By Tom Ladds | Editor |
[email protected]
Friday 9th September 2022 8:45 am
The Queen taking the salute at Dartmouth’s Britannia Royal Naval College in 2008 ()
Bigbury Net Zero will pay a special tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today.
At Noon today, John Tucker will be using his tractor to write in the sand on Bigbury-on-Sea beach.
All are welcome to join the event and reflect on the life of our late great Monarch.
A spokesperson for Bigbury Net Zero said: "Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this sad time, and we share the Nation's grief following the death of Her Majesty the Queen."
Photograph from Bigbury Net Zero’s last sand writing event made by John Tucker (Bigbury Net Zero)
