Two earthquakes struck Southern Turkey and Northern Syria in the early hours of Monday February 6.
As of today (February 9) the death toll is approaching 20,000 and the World Health Organisation fears this figure will rise as many are without shelter, electricity and fuel and are facing freezing conditions.
The Seaside Parish group of churches which includes Holy Trinity Salcombe, All Saints at Malborough and Holy Trinity Church Galmpton are collecting items to be transported to Turkey as part of the earthquake relief effort.
One of the local collection organisers is Christine Kernot-Turner who says: “We are looking for items such as nappies, baby food, women’s sanitary items, blankets, socks, gloves, toothpaste and tooth brushes.
“The local collection is being coordinated by Dream Turkish Restaurant in Kingsbridge and they are collecting until Saturday 18 after which the items will be sent to London then onwards to Turkey.”
Anyone who is able to donate items is asked to bring them to All Saints Church at Malborough which is open to accept collections seven days a week between 9.30am and 4.30pm.