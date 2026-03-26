Series four of BBC1’s Beyond Paradise starring Kris Marshall as Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman and his now wife Martha played by Sally Bretton includes scenes shot at Mothecombe Beach, right here in the South Hams.
Shipton Abbott, the fictional Devon town is actually filmed at Looe in Cornwall with Martha’s mother’s home in the grounds of Pentillie Castle also in Cornwall.
The tension will be ratcheted up when the team are told that Shipton Abbott must be downsized.
Kris revealled that he and the rest of the main cast have to spend five months a year away from home for the annual filming.
The filming is carried out from Monday to Friday but they work 14 hour days.
Beyond Paradise is shown on Fridays at 8pm on BBC1.
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