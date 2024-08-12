Trading Standards South West is warning consumers to be wary of cold callers pressuring them to pay to have spray foam insulation removed.
This is followed by a recent increase in complaints to Trading Standards about how these products and services are sold.
Last year, the service warned householders that some businesses were aggressively selling spray foam insulation, irrespective of whether it was suitable for the property or not. Customers were pressured into doing unnecessary work, costing thousands of pounds.
Now, Trading Standards has noticed a steep rise in complaints about cold callers offering to remove the insulation, claiming that it was installed incorrectly and that it will cause problems with insurance, dampness, and future house sales.
Sometimes, the company that installed the insulation has stopped trading, and a new company offers to come to the rescue to remove it, for a price. But sometimes, the two companies are the same or have close links and have passed clients' details between them.
Rosie Rowe from Heart of the South West Trading Standards said:
“Always be cautious if you are cold-called or receive an unsolicited phone call about your insulation. Ask yourself how the caller can have known that you had this product in your loft.
“Do your own research before agreeing to any further work and seek an independent expert opinion on whether it needs to be removed.
“The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors has produced a consumer guide for spray foam, and their website allows you to search for a qualified, professional surveyor in your area.”