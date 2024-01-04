Applications have reopened for innovation financial support for local farmers.
The final round is open until January 31.
There is no restriction on farm type or size and if you want to maximise your farm's potential and productivity through regenerative and innovative practices through this could be for you.
This fully-funded programme is supported by Devon County Council and South Hams District Council and will support 20 farms in the district.
For more information about how your farm could benefit call: 01803 861234.