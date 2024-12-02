All 16 inpatient beds could be closed “temporarily” at Totnes Community Hospital amid plans to review health services in the area, the Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust has said.
Staff would also be reassigned to other hospitals, although other services, including the minor injuries unit, outpatient appointments and social care services, would continue, the Trust added.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Trust said: “We are exploring a number of ways to ensure we have safe and robust services in place this winter to ensure people receive the right care, in the right place, when they need it.”
Although no final decision has been made, the spokesperson added that the NHS has begun “early conversations with ward staff at Totnes to understand individual circumstances”.
Residents have however expressed concern on social media, with some fearing the closure of beds could become permanent.
South Devon MP Caroline Voaden declined to comment.