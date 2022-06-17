Beavers raise money for children’s hospice

The 27th Plymouth Beavers group has raised £1000 for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) following a sponsored silence.

18 boys and girls from the group, based at Shaugh Prior in the South Hams and on the edge of Dartmoor, took part in the 20 minute sponsored silence supported by friends and family digging deep to offer generous sponsorship.

Jenny Dibben, Leader for the 27th Plymouth Beavers said; “The Beaver Scouts were amazing, not only were they silent for 20 minutes but they raised far more money than we anticipated. We chose to support CHSW after consulting with our families and finding out that one of the families makes use of CHSW’s services so it felt very fitting.”

The group were visited by CHSW Fundraisers Amanda Masters and Annabel Roberts to give a short presentation about the work of the charity and also to collect the donation.

Annabel Roberts, Area Fundraiser for CHSW said; “On behalf of all of the children and families we support I would like to thank you all for doing such a fantastic job at keeping so quiet! You have raised an incredible amount of money and we thank everyone who has sponsored you.”

CHSW supports children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions through its three children’s hospices including Little Harbour in St Austell. Little Harbour supports families from across Plymouth and Cornwall through day visits to, and resilience stays at, the hospice as well as home visits and virtual support.