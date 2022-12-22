With many social occasions at the moment, you may be more tempted to get behind the wheel after a drink. Don’t!
Alcohol can significantly impair many of the functions necessary for safe driving; particularly reaction times and spatial awareness. This may still be the case the morning after, depending on how much alcohol you consumed the night before and when you stopped drinking.
It’s not just you that’s at risk. You could kill or seriously injure someone by drink driving, destroying their lives and those of their families.
It’s easy to avoid this by planning ahead, leaving the car at home, and using a taxi, public transport or having a designated driver to get you home.
Devon and Cornwall Police will be out in force rigorously targeting those who are a danger on our roads, day or night.
They’ve also teamed up with over 90 licenced premises to offer free soft drinks to those who give lifts home to friends and family after a night out this Christmas. Until January 1 2023, drivers will be able to purchase a soft drink and receive a voucher to have their second free of charge at participating venues.
Visit: devon-cornwall.police.uk/LiftLegend