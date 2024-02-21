South West Devon MP Sir Gary Streeter has been expressing his wish that the Western Road roundabout in Ivybridge be made safer.
Writing to us Sir Gary told us that this ambition is taking time: “Work has taken place across Ivybridge over many of the years I have been the MP to promote and facilitate more active travel - cycling, walking and riding.
“This has been made possible through the tireless work of local campaigning groups such as PL21 Transition Town and also national cycling charity, Sustrans.
“Along the way I have been able to lend my support to specific schemes when a letter from a MP can add weight to the campaign.”
He continued:
“However, we remain committed to one specific project which to date has not been completed. Making the Western Road roundabout safer, particularly for walking and cycling.
“In 2013, a group of local young people from the Girl Guides wrote an article calling for work to be carried out at the roundabout to make it safer for the walk to Ivybridge Community College and also make access to the A38 safer.
“Over ten years later, their campaign has been used to continue to push for these improvements.
“Most recently, a bid for government funding by Devon County Council was unsuccessful but constructive feedback has been received from the Department for Transport.
Sir Gary concluded: “It remains my hope that in time, this scheme will secure the funding it needs to make the important upgrades to increase the safety of drivers as well as those walking and cycling.
“I remain committed to advocating for necessary improvements to ensure safer roads for pedestrian and cyclists alike before I retire from Parliament and am working closely with Rebecca Smith as she campaigns to succeed me at the General Election to support PL21 Transition and Sustrans on a range of local transport schemes.
“Between us all, we must continue to prioritise safe and sustainable infrastructure. We must also continue working together to make Ivybridge safer and more accessible for all residents.”