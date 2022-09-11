Bank holiday announced for Queen’s State Funeral

By Nick Knight   |   Editor   |
Sunday 11th September 2022 6:00 pm
Her Majesty The Queen.
THE government has announced that Monday, September 19, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.

This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, if they wish to, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.

