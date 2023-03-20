Atisha Mullin of Buckfastleigh has been banned from driving for 23 months and ordered to undergo treatment for drug dependency after failing to provide police with a blood specimen.
The 36-year-old of Ducks Pond Close pleaded guilty to failing to provide the sample at Torquay Custody Suite on 9 January 2023.
Newton Abbot Magistrates sentenced him to a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and issued a fine of £50, ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £114 and £85 costs.
Mullin also admitted driving a motor vehicle at Fairy Lane, Buckfastleigh on January 9 without a driving licence or insurance.
No separate penalty was issued for these two offences.
Blaze in derelict building
Fire service received calls to a derelict building on fire in South Brent. The call came in just after 1pm on March 13. Four main jets, three fire appliances and two water carriers were involved in fighting the fire at its peak with one jet equipped with breathing apparatus. The fire was put out around 4pm.