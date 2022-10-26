Awareness raised for new lifeboat charity
Last Tuesday, an event was held by Anthony Mangnall for the National Independent Lifeboat Association (NILA), a brand new charity that was formed this year to promote and support independent lifeboat organisations across the United Kingdom.
The charity hope to “give voice, assistance and advice to the growing community of independent lifeboats across the United Kingdom, creating a valued, professional and recognised resource for water-based search and rescue.” They say: “our community has a shared vision and values, providing an opportunity for collaborative development and training while allowing members to retain their independence.”
Independent lifeboat services in Britain and Ireland first started to be established around coastal areas towards the end of the 18th century. They have been set up both to ensure the safety of those at sea and visitors to the coastline.
Anthony Mangnall, MP for Totnes and South Devon, set up the charity and hosted the event so that people could find out more about what they do.
In a post on social media he said: “I invited fellow MPs to learn more about the brand new National Independent Lifeboat Association (NILA).”
“As Founder and Honorary President, I was pleased to be able to talk about the charity’s aims and the work it will be doing to promote and support the many independent lifeboats around the United Kingdom, such as Hope Cove Lifeboat.”
