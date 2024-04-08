CareYourWay, a Totnes-based home care sector company, clinched a finalist spot for the esteemed Leading Women in Care Awards 2024.
Held in London on International Women's Day, this event paid tribute to female leaders in the industry and recognised their outstanding contributions.
Amongst various categories, the company was acknowledged for its 'Excellence in Empowerment' within the home care sector. This acknowledgment underscored the franchise's commitment to nurturing female leadership and enabling women within the workplace.
As a finalist, they shared the stage with other notable organisations, all dedicated to championing diversity and supporting women in care.
The event drew over 130 social care professionals for a day of celebration and recognition. The event served as a testament to the exceptional women in social care who have sparked positive change and made tangible impacts on individuals across the sector.
Present at this event was CareYourWay's CEO, Sarah Sabater, who said, "It was an absolute honour for the company to have been shortlisted, and we thoroughly enjoyed the event surrounded by many incredible and inspirational leaders within the industry."
Coinciding with International Women’s Day, the awards ceremony emphasised the importance of acknowledging and honouring the invaluable contributions of women in care.
As a finalist in the 'Excellence in Empowerment' category, they epitomised the spirit of female leadership and dedication to empowerment.
Their commitment to supporting and uplifting women in the workplace perfectly aligned with the ethos of the Awards.
The recognition as a finalist reinforced the franchise's ongoing efforts to promote diversity, equality, and excellence.