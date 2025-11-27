Avonwick’s Turtley Corn Mill marks its 20th anniversary this December, celebrating two decades as an independent, family-run pub and restaurant.
Turtley is one of an increasingly scarce number of family-owned pubs in Devon, with three generations of the family now working side-by-side.
Opened on December 5 2005 by Bruce and Lesley Brunning, their daughter Sam Colton has now taken the reins, with her son Archie (15) learning the ropes behind the scenes.
“When we opened, we could never have imagined still being here twenty years later, with so many of those same customers still visiting us now” said Lesley, reflecting on 20 years at the heart of the community.
“We’ve been lucky enough to help generations of people through the most important parts of their lives, whether that’s first dates, engagements or birthdays, and we’ve done it while staying true to the family values.”
Turtley has grown not only in reputation over the years, but also in local impact.
With a focus on locally-sourced food and drink and over 1000 employees over the years, the pub and restaurant has grown significantly from humble beginnings, while retaining family-run character.
The building and grounds are have come a long way, with new accommodation in 2008 supporting bed & breakfast guests for the first time, and the addition of luxurious lake-side lodges in 2023 providing an extra option for guests.
Sam, now company director at the restaurant famed for its strict ‘local ales on pumps only’ since it opened in 2005, said she was thrilled to continue the family legacy.
She said: “It’s only when you look back that you realise what an achievement this place has been, in what continues to be a really challenging time for family-run pubs in Devon.
“We hope that what has set us apart over the years has been keeping a family feel at the centre of what we offer, creating the kind of pub that we would like to visit – and good food and drink helps.”
