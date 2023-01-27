She studied stonemasonry at Bath College and has worked as a stonemason and carver since 2001, doing restoration, memorials and fireplaces and on pieces for Salisbury and Exeter cathedrals. She now works mainly on sculpture commissions in limestone, marble and alabaster. Having learnt the traditional skills from stonemasons, who treat the stone with respect and honesty, she describes her work as ‘practical and non sentimental’.