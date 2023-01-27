A sculptor from Aveton Gifford has been taking part in the International Snow Sculpture Championships in Colorado.
Pippa Unwin is a member of the Great Britain team.
She studied stonemasonry at Bath College and has worked as a stonemason and carver since 2001, doing restoration, memorials and fireplaces and on pieces for Salisbury and Exeter cathedrals. She now works mainly on sculpture commissions in limestone, marble and alabaster. Having learnt the traditional skills from stonemasons, who treat the stone with respect and honesty, she describes her work as ‘practical and non sentimental’.
In this case Pippa is using her skills to sculpt snow.
The teams had 94 hours across five days to convert a 25-tonne block of snow into a sculpture only using hand tools.
The Gold award this year went to Team Germany with sub-zero gravity with silver going to Team USA with Ullr and Team Lithuania won bronze with Warn(m)ing Clouds Intersect.