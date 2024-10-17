Dame Hannahs welcomed 100 guests to their annual Autumn Lunch at Boringdon Park Golf Club recently.
Everyone had a wonderful time getting together with friends and helping to raise an amazing £1740 for the charity.
The guests enjoyed a delicious lunch as well as a chance to buy beautiful gifts from a selection of stall holders.
The guest speaker Becks Pearson gave a fascinating and very entertaining talk about the Devonshire Land Girls.
Dame Hannahs Community Engagement Officer, Debbie Lumsdon, said “I just want to thank everyone who attended our Autumn Lunch at Boringdon Park Golf Club recently.
Our guest speaker Becks Pearson gave us a fascinating insight into the work of the Devonshire Land Girls.
I was overwhelmed with the generosity we received from our loyal supporters at the event. We raised a massive £1740 and that was thanks to everyone who attended”.