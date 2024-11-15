In a world caught at the crossroads of identity, technology, and complex modern challenges, renowned mythologist and storyteller Martin Shaw introduces Smoke Hole - three ancient myths that speak directly to the world we live in today.
Martin shares how these timeless stories can be a guide for finding clarity and connection in an era defined by social media, loneliness, and the search for deeper meaning.
As an acclaimed author, wilderness guide, and 'modern-day bard', Martin will invite people to explore the myths as a place to 'breathe deeper, feel steadier, and reconnect with rapture.'
Afterwards there will be a Q&A and a chance to meet Martin for a book signing.
It’s happening on Thursday November 21 at 8pm in the Great Hall
Visit: https://tinyurl.com/2z6b9472