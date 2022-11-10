Subscribe newsletter
As Christmas fast approaches, opportunities for shoppers to get their Christmas treats are popping up all over the South Hams, with late night shopping events and Christmas fairs taking place to get everyone in the festive spirit.
In The Great Hall at Dartington, a Christmas fair is taking place from December 2nd-4th.
Organisers say: “Join us in The Great Hall at Dartington this December for a wonderful gathering of makers and designers from the South West and across the UK. Over 40 stalls will showcase a wide selection of contemporary craft and design including jewellery, ceramics, prints, textiles and much much more!”
They will have “beautiful bespoke Christmas presents” available, as well as music, workshops, food and festivities running throughout the weekend.
Salcombe Yacht Club are hosting a Christmas fair on Thursday December 1st, from 10am to 3pm. The fair will be supporting local businesses, with over 20 stall holders confirmed. Businesses such as Salcombe Dairy, Roly’s Fudge, Salcombe brewery and The Seaweed Studio will be in attendance, and the club will be offering a festive lunch menu, serving mulled wine & mince pies with views over the Salcombe Harbour.
At Stokenham Parish hall, a Merry Go Round Pre-School Christmas fair is being hosted.
Organisers say: “We’re so excited to finally be able to host a fundraiser and can’t wait to start Christmas festivities with you!
“With an amazing grand prize draw, craft table and much much more, with local businesses there too it’s set to be a brilliant afternoon.” Refreshments will be available, and Father Christmas will be making an appearance.
The Church house Inn in Stokenham are hosting a Christmas event on Saturday December 17th, with stall holders, live music and food and drink available.
In Totnes, a late night Christmas shopping event is taking place on Tuesday December 7th, 14th and 21st. The event will have a craft market, a Christmas Market, and food and drink stalls across Totnes. There will be live music in The Bay House, The Barrel House and St Mary’s Church.
