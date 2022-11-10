Salcombe Yacht Club are hosting a Christmas fair on Thursday December 1st, from 10am to 3pm. The fair will be supporting local businesses, with over 20 stall holders confirmed. Businesses such as Salcombe Dairy, Roly’s Fudge, Salcombe brewery and The Seaweed Studio will be in attendance, and the club will be offering a festive lunch menu, serving mulled wine & mince pies with views over the Salcombe Harbour.