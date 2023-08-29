Six men have been arrested in connection with a violent assault in Exeter city centre on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.
The individuals, all homeless and aged between 26 and 44, were caught after a man was badly beaten.
Police were notified at around 11pm to reports of the attack and attended the scene with the ambulance services shortly afterwards.
The victim was rushed to the RD&E Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Officers carried out intensive searches of the area and initially arrested a 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old man on suspicion of GBH.
Four more individuals were later arrested in connection with the attack - a 44-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, a 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old man. They were also charged with GBH.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting 50230234734.