THE Premium Bond results for August 2024 have been published today, Thursday, August 1 and it reveals that there are two people who have won £1 million each.
The first £1 million winner comes from Outer London and won with bond 516FV135553.
The bond was purchased in October 2022 and the holder has £24,155 worth of bonds.
The second £1 million winner comes from Devon and won with bond 245FP9024098.
The bond was purchased in May 2015 and the holder has £30,275 worth of bonds.
Among the £100,000 winners, one came from Devon.
The person won with bond 152FE551122, holds £500 worth of bonds and purchased the winning bond in February 2009.
Premium Bonds are tax-free – an important tool for many.
It is a type of savings product run by National Savings and Investment (NS and I) with bond holders entered into a monthly prize draw rather than earning interest.
The minimum cost of bonds a person can hold is £25 and the maximum is £50,000.
Currently, the prize fund rate for Premium Bonds is 4.4 per cent. The odds of any £1 Bond number winning a prize are 21,000 to 1.
You can withdraw from a Premium Bond account whenever you wish and any win is Income Tax and Capital Tax free.
You can buy Premium Bonds for children if they are under 16.
It is described as a fun way to save, with the chance to win tax-free prizes each month.
It is said to be “Not for You If” you want a regular income, you’re looking for guaranteed returns, you’re concerned about inflation, you want to save jointly with someone else.
Find out more at: https://www.nsandi.com/products/premium-bonds .
Do let us know if you are the winner!