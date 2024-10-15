Private fostering is when a child or young person under 16 years old (or 18 if they have a disability) is looked after for a period of 28 days or more by someone who is not a close relative, guardian or person with parental responsibility.
Close relatives include parents, step-parents, aunts, uncles and grandparents.
People become private foster carers for all sorts of reasons. They can be a friend of the child’s family or someone who is willing to care for the child of a family they do not know.
Common situations are: children and young people living apart from their families, children with parents overseas, children living with host families for a variety of reasons and children on holiday exchanges which last more than 27 days.
People involved in private fostering arrangements must, by law, tell Devon County Council.
Any child separated from their parents is potentially vulnerable and they have a responsibility to make sure the alternative care they receive is suitable.
The child’s parents, private foster carers and anyone else involved in the arrangement are legally required to inform them immediately.
People involved in private fostering must contact them in the following timescales:
If the child is not yet living with private foster carers – six weeks beforehand.
If the child moves in with private foster carers in less than six weeks – immediately.
If the child is already living with private foster carers – immediately.
If you think you are involved in a private fostering arrangement call 0345 1551071or email: [email protected] to discuss it.