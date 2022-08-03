Are you brave enough to sign up for challenging raft race?
Subscribe newsletter
The challenging 13kilometre River Dart Raft Race is returning this year on October 2.
The popular annual event, dubbed the River Dart struggle, kicks off at Dart Bridge in Buckfastleigh and takes competitors through a mix of white water fast flowing weirs and calmer stretches of the river to Vire Island, Totnes.
Organised by Totnes Rotary Club, the event features live music, a coffee bar, burger stand, vegetarian and vegan food stall and a WI stall selling a range of delicious home-made savouries, cakes and scones at Vire Island.
Onlookers can also browse a range of charity stalls run by Devon Wild Life Trust, CUED Speech, Totnes Library, Paignton and Brixham Rotary, Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline, South Hams Citizens Advice and Children’s hospice South West.
Last year the race raised more than £6,000 for projects and charities supported by the Totnes Rotarians included youth mental health and young carers projects, Totnes children’s library and air cadets, Jamming Station and local schools.
Donations were also given to the South Hams Citizens Advice, Shelterbox and Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline.
And to thank the local groups who help facilitate the raft race, donations were also given to Totnes Canoe Club, Totnes Sub-Aqua club, Raynet, Dart Totnes Rowing Club, Dartmoor Search and Rescue, and Devon Event Medical Services.
To enter the race visit www.totnesrotary.co.uk/totnes-raft-race
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |