Trinity House and the RYA teamed up in 2018 to launch the Trinity House RYA Yachtmaster® Scholarship.
It’s an initiative for those working or aspiring to work in the small commercial vessel sector.
Working on the water, there are lots of different paths you can take – it’s not just the military or superyachts.
There’s everything from commercial skippering on wildlife survey boats, to working on fish farms, dive boats and many more.”
After being awarded a grant through the Trinity House RYA Yachtmaster Scholarship, Marine Biologist and Oceanographer Sarah Reed was able to progress her career in the marine industry completing a series of RYA courses and qualifying as an RYA Yachtmaster.
Skilled boaters who can prove their dedication to the marine industry, could be eligible for a training grant.
The next round of applications close on Friday September 20.
You can apply at: http://rya.org/MGGR50T4b0T