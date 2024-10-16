Apple Day 2024 in Cornworthy is being hailed a huge success.
The team at the Hunters Lodge Inn led by Grahame and Sue Nutt hosted a wonderful community event and organised a hog roast and kebab-e-q.
The apple pressing relied on a smaller harvest this year, but plenty of juice was made.
The craft, book, bottle, tea and cake and raffle stalls all proved popular, while the face painting and coconut shy were a real hit with the youngsters.
Marilyn Fry was crowned “Apple Pie Champion” with her exemplary apple pie, competing in a more crowded field than previous years.
Performances were given by the Bow Bells of Cornworthy, the Willow Green Clog Dancers and the Dilly Boys band, all of whom contributed to the convivial atmosphere.
The event raised £1,204.50 for the Village Hall.
The Committee would like to thank the Hunters Lodge Inn and everyone else involved for their support.