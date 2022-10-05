Apple day for dads and kids
Subscribe newsletter
DADS, granddads, male carers and their children are invited to an free autumnal apple pressing event on Saturday October 8.
South Devon Dads Project is holding the event from 1pm to 4pm at Lower Hood Barton, near the Steiner School in Dartington.
Dads and their kids will be able to pick apples from a local orchard and turn them into fresh apple juice to take home.
Co-ordinator Ian Blackwell said: “We run this event every year and it is always a great day.
“We meet up in an orchard near Dartington and pick a variety of apple varieties, and press them the traditional way using an oak press to make amazing juice.
“This is an event for all dads and male carers with children, daughters and sons, of all ages.
“We should be able to make several hundred litres of juice during the day so everyone can take some home.
“Dads need to bring clean, empty plastic bottles to take juice home in.
“Any spare juice can be made into cider and we’ll be showing the dads how to make cider at home.
“Please contact us to book a space. We have events coming up each month, so families should stay in touch.”
The cost of the event is free thanks to funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, but donations are welcome.
To book email [email protected]
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |