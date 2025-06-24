Do you know this man? Officers would like to identify him in connection with a robbery at a Plymouth convenience store.
A man entered Premier store on Mutley Plain and began acting suspiciously before running behind the till counter to grab a quantity of cigarettes.
A male member of staff tried to stop him leaving but was punched several times in the face. His injuries were not serious but he was left very shaken by the incident.
The suspect escaped with an unknown quantity of cigarettes in the incident on 20 November last year.
Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries and have now released an image of a man they would like to identify as he may be able to help with their investigation.
If you recognise him or can assist with police enquiries, please submit information online or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50240294431.
