Anthony Mangnall MP opens Dartmouth community greenhouse
ANTHONY Mangnall MP officially opened Dartmouth’s Community Greenhouse to the public last weekend.
Mr Mangnall cut a floral garland across the entrance to the new £100,000 greenhouse, surrounded by a large crowd of Dartmouth Green Partnership supporters, donors and well-wishers.
He said: “The greenhouse is a remarkable achievement and a team effort which will withstand the test of time. Year in, year out Dartmouth Green Partnerships’ volunteers make an incredible effort to make Dartmouth look wonderful.”
Partnership volunteers raised funds for the new Victorian-style greenhouse over seven years, after the old community greenhouse was demolished in 2015. Funding of more than £100,000, including site preparation, structure and fittings, came from People’s Postcode Lottery grants, donors, smaller grant funding and volunteer fundraising efforts.
Dartmouth’s MP also raised the newly awarded Green Flag and praised Dartmouth Green Partnerships’ work for being recognised nationally.
He added: “As one of the only community garden partnerships to win this Green Flag Award, Dartmouth Green Partnerships is a huge asset to the town and the community. I’m proud to be here and look forward to seeing them continue to flower.”
Dartmouth Green Partnerships Kathy Stansfield Secretary added: “Many guests were able to explore the greenhouse for the first time and a really enjoyable afternoon was had by all who attended.
“The greenhouse will be open whenever volunteers are on site, everyone is invited to call in and find out about our work and plans for the future, including courses and events which are being organised.”
