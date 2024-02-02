Richard graduated with a BA in fine art from Leeds Polytechnic in 1981. His drawings, paintings and sculptures have been exhibited across the UK, and he has created numerous large-scale public sculptures by commission, including the “Starstone” in Armagh, Northern Ireland, the “Freedom Tree” and “Needle”in St Helier, Jersey, and stonework for the re-modelling of the Peace Gardens in Sheffield, which won a RIBA National Urban Design Award.