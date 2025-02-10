The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week by highlighting the valuable contribution apprentices play in helping deliver dedicated patient care across the region.
National Apprenticeship Week runs until Sunday February 16 and shines a light on the fantastic work being done by employers and apprentices across the country.
SWASFT currently has over 250 apprentices, from paramedic apprentices to cyber security and finance apprentices who help support the operational side of the ambulance service.
Rich Francis, Apprenticeship Lead at SWASFT, said: "Apprenticeships are absolutely vital for the future of the ambulance service.
They provide a fantastic opportunity for individuals to gain valuable skills and experience while contributing directly to patient care.”
The paramedic apprenticeship is aimed at individuals who want to become fully qualified paramedics, without going via the traditional university route.
A paramedic apprentice is trained to respond to emergency calls, provide advanced medical care, and make critical decisions under pressure.
Rich added: “Our organisation has been utilising the Paramedic degree apprenticeship since January 2021, with over 305 paramedic apprentices enrolled to date.
“We aim to have 565 paramedic apprentices integrated into our workforce by 2029/2030, enrolling 120 paramedic apprentices annually.”
Mark Walker, Paramedic Apprenticeship Student at SWASFT, said: “Over the course of the apprenticeship, I have come to understand the full role of being a Paramedic and have a newfound respect for those who make it look so ‘easy’.
“The skills I have been taught along the with self-learning mean that I have now confidently led many serious incidents and come away feeling fulfilled and proud of my role.”
In October 2024, the Trust was a finalist at the Apprenticeship Awards Regional Finals in the Large Employer of the Year category.
To learn more about apprenticeship opportunities at SWASFT you can visits the apprenticeship page on their website: https://www.swast.nhs.uk/apprenticeships