NHS England figures show 242 patients waited in an ambulance for at least one hour when they arrived at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust A&E in the week to Sunday (December 11) – up from 173 the week before. A further 49 patients were forced to wait between 30 minutes and one hour, meaning 76% of the 383 total ambulance arrivals were delayed by half an hour or more, and at least 880 hours were lost.