Almost 100 people in South Hams spent their final months living in poverty last year, new analysis suggests.
End of life charity Marie Curie, which carried out the research, urged the Government to expand support for dying people so they do not spend their final months in "cold homes" and "facing spiralling bills".
The charity's Dying in Poverty 2025 report estimates 98 people who died in South Hams last year spent their final months living in poverty – accounting for 10% of deaths in the area.
Across the UK, more than 100,000 people died in poverty in the UK – representing 18% of all deaths in 2024. Of these, some 23,000 were in "deep poverty", with incomes 50% below the poverty line.
An even larger number, 121,000 people, died in fuel poverty. It included 154 deaths in South Hams.
Matthew Reed, chief executive of Marie Curie, said it is "heartbreaking" people nearing the end of their lives are worrying about basic needs and finance.
He said: "Social tariffs on energy bills, council tax relief and equity in end-of-life benefits are not just policy choices—they are a lifeline for dying people and their families.
"We urge political leaders and policymakers to consider these actionable and realistic policy recommendations so dying people no longer have to spend their precious final months in cold homes, facing spiralling bills and impossible decisions.
"Nobody should die in poverty. Every person deserves comfort and dignity at the end of their life."
The report's conclusion said there is "no single solution to ending deaths in poverty or fuel poverty", adding there are practical steps governments across the UK can take to reduce the prevalence of poverty at the end of life.
"Most significantly there is a pressing need to address the gap in guaranteed income between working age and pension age households in which someone has a terminal illness. There is no justification for this disparity," it read.
The report's recommendations ranged from urging the Government to explore ways to provide additional support for housing costs for people with a terminal illness, to expanding the eligibility of the winter fuel payment.
A Government spokesperson said: "Everyone should be able to spend their final days with dignity, and there are special rules in place so those nearing the end of their life get faster, easier access to benefits, in most cases at the highest rate.
"Alongside this, we’re taking action to ease financial pressures including expanding the £150 Warm Home Discount to up to six million UK households and providing record amounts of funding to local councils through the Crisis and Resilience Fund to support those who need it most.
"As part of our Plan for Change, we're also investing more than £1 billion in homelessness services and delivering a record £39 billion in affordable and social housing."