It is one of the highlights of the East Prawle calendar with families and visitors coming from far and wide to join in the fun.
The Bank Holiday weekend sees the return of the ever-popular Prawle Fair - held on Sunday (May 26) in and around the bunting-bedecked village green.
The event begins at 12.30pm with the traditional “Raising of the Glove” ceremony which according to legend signifies free trade and clemency from prosecution during the event (note - this freedom does not extend before or after!).
This year, the task goes to East Prawle local, Vicky Tucker who is a huge part of the life of the community and a very worthy recipient of the honour.
For children, the beautifully-painted, traditional swing boats will once again be in action as will the sweet little train for the youngest visitors. Bash the rat, a bouncy castle, coconut shie and many more stalls will keep them amused for hours. Fancy Dress is very much encouraged for children with prizes on offer so be sure to sift through that dressing up box!
All age groups will be getting competitive at the Test Your Strength attraction with many an entrant willing themselves to swing that hammer and ding that bell! For less exhausting pursuits, head to the plant stall or the Bric-a-brac table where you’re sure to pick up a bargain. The homemade cake stall is, unsurprisingly, always a big draw as is the Tombola. Local singers, The Chillers will be serenading the crowds.
There’s no need to eat beforehand as there are a variety of food stalls with something to please everyone including a full barbecue and freshly-made pizzas. Traditional cream teas and tempting homemade cakes will be served in the Community Hall while the Pimm’s Tent is sure to be well-attended.
Funds from Prawle Fair are used to support the Community Hall and a variety of local good causes; the community of East Prawle really appreciates the support from visitors to the Fair so do go along for a fantastic day out!