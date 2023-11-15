The Fleet Care Home in Dartmouth is hosting an elf coffee morning in aid of Alzhemier’s society.
The coffee morning, which will take place on December 6, from 10am to 12pm, will offer mince pies, Christmas cake and a variety of other treats and hot drinks as the care home raises both awareness and money for the Alzheimer’s Society.
Last year, more than 50 local businesses in Dartmouth and surrounding areas supported the event with a raffle and lots of home made cakes, raising a huge £1085.40 for Alzheimer’s society.
The Care Home provides care and support for a large number of residents, looking after all health needs, including complex nursing needs. It hosts a variety of events across the year, with visitors from ponies to choirs, and the staff work tirelessly to ensure the patients get to be involved in fun and enjoyable experiences.
The home is currently looking for elf accessories and costumes to borrow for the event, and welcome any baked treats that people might like to donate.
All this festive cheer is made possible due to the hard work of all the staff at The Fleet care home, who work to engage with the residents and provide them with entertainment.
As well as meeting care needs, the home cares for the health, well-being and interests of their residents as a whole, including their mental and emotional wellbeing.
The Alzheimer’s Society is a charity that is very important to the care home, and staff at The Fleet hope as many people as possible will support them in donning elf gear and spreading some Christmas spirit.
Kimberly said: “We raise awareness and money for The Alzheimer’s Society each year as it’s very close to our hearts and I’d love to have as many of our residents join in with our crazy antics.”
Alzheimer’s Society work to help those that are with dementia today, as well as providing hope for the future through research. It is the UK’s largest collective addressing the biggest challenges facing people living with dementia, and has been doing so for over 40 years.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “Over those crucial years we’ve nurtured our relationships with people living with the disease, to better understand the complexities of delivering support within a challenging health and social care system. We’ve spent time listening to people who deal with the disease every day, and amplifying those voices to campaign governments for change.
“We have also been at the forefront of science and research, backing the world’s brightest minds and funding life-changing breakthroughs.”