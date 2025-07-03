The Ivybridge Community College Learning Resource Centre recently welcomed local author Alison Huntingford for an exciting and inspirational visit that sparked creativity and confidence in young writers.
Select Key Stage 3 students, chosen for their passion for reading, love of writing, and excellence in English, were invited to attend a special event celebrating storytelling and the power of imagination.
Alison Huntingford, author of three historical novels and founder of the South Hams Author Network, delivered a lively and motivating talk titled "Anybody Can Write!"
Her message was clear: no matter your background or experience, if you have a story to tell, you can write it.
Sharing her own journey to becoming a published author, Huntingford gave students a behind-the-scenes look at the world of writing and self-publishing.
She explained how the South Hams Author Network came to life in 2021 when she found herself searching for a community of fellow writers and decided to start one herself.
Now in its fourth year, the Network continues to grow, offering free events and workshops for writers of all levels across South Hams and Devon.
Following the talk, fellow Network author Maureen Boon led an engaging creative writing workshop.
Boon, whose writing journey began with a non-fiction book about Dyspraxia, now focuses on creating stories that feature characters with special educational needs.
She read a powerful excerpt from her fantasy novel-in-progress before challenging students to write their own stories inspired by a magical portal to another world.
The students took to the task with enthusiasm and flair.
Pages were quickly filled with imaginative tales featuring everything from time-travelling hot tubs to dog-run kingdoms and mysterious fantasy realms.
The energy in the room was electric as students immersed themselves in their stories.
There was also a Question and Answer session, during which students eagerly asked questions about the writing process, how to get published, and when to begin their own writing journeys.
Huntingford encouraged everyone to get started, whether they were planners or spontaneous storytellers, emphasising that the most important step is simply to begin writing.
The event left a lasting impression.
Students departed feeling energised and empowered, with many inspired to put pen to paper, whether to jot down a few creative ideas or begin the first chapter of their very own novel.
The Learning Resource Centre continues to champion student creativity and looks forward to hosting more author visits in the future.
