The English Riviera Airshow will take flight from Saturday June 3 to Sunday June 4 2023 with breath-taking displays over the stunning South Devon Bay. World class aerial action, classic seaside fun and a packed events village make for a fantastic weekend for aviation enthusiasts of all ages.
Organisers can announce that the RAF Red Arrows will perform on both of the two show days, with their distinctive red, white and blue smoke trailing colour through the skies over Torbay.
Organised by Torbay Council with support from the Council’s key event partner English Riviera BID Company, across the weekend, the airshow will deliver an action-packed flying programme on both Saturday and Sunday between 11am and 6pm.
The event, which brings together a selection of cutting edge and impressive vintage aircraft, gives fans a first look at new routines and stunts from leading display teams.
Since the first English Riviera Airshow in 2016, the event is one of the first airshows of the UK season. The stand-out coastal event continues to wow locals and tourists as they flock to Paignton seafront for the two-day extravaganza.
The Event Village will feature air display team stands where visitors can meet the pilots and browse local and national traders featuring everything from artworks, books, toys and more. Family activities, a fairground, food stalls and bars will also add to the Event Village at Paignton Green, making for endless entertainment for visitors looking to make the most of the weekend.
With some of the best seafood restaurants, no shortage of accommodation to suit all budgets, award winning beaches, palm trees and a fantastic choice of indoor and outdoor attractions, there’s no surprise that 165,000 people flock to the Bay to witness the jaw-dropping stunts.
Cllr Swithin Long, Cabinet Member for Economic Regeneration, Tourism and Housing for Torbay Council, said; “The English Riviera Airshow holds significant importance in positioning the English Riviera as the UKs premier tourist destination. Attracting large crowds year on year from across the UK, the event is not only a visual spectacle, but also a massive boost for both the tourism industry and the local economy.”
Cllr Nicole Amil, Chair of the Airshow Working Party for Torbay Council, said; “The Bay provides a stunning natural amphitheatre for viewing the aerial action, making it the perfect location for a large coastal airshow event. With everyone invited to come along and enjoy the air and ground displays we look forward to welcoming you to the 2023 English Riviera Airshow.”
The English Riviera Airshow, which is organised by Torbay Council with support from The English Riviera BID Company, continues to grow in popularity every year and highlights the English Riviera on the world’s stage. Recognising the airshow’s importance in positioning Torbay as a tourist destination and its impact on the local economy, the local business community are supporting the 2023 event. The English Riviera Airshow will be supported by a number of sponsors. Any businesses wanting to sponsor the show should contact Jack Easterbrook on [email protected]
With plans set in motion, airshow fans should gear-up for further announcements including a full line-up of display teams to follow. For more minformation and to keep up to date with all updates, head to the English Riviera Airshow website and follow the show on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.