The Kingsbridge Devon Air Ambulance shop have appealed for volunteers to join their store.
The shop is a charity shop that raises funds for the Devon Air Ambulance Trust.
The charity said: "It is a really lovely shop and there are a range of roles people can assist with including serving customers on the till, helping us to sort through items kindly donated, steaming clothes to go out for sale and helping with displays in the shop.”
They say that no previous retail experience is needed as they provide all training.
They continued: “It’s a great volunteer role for people who like working with the public and have an interest in pre loved items.
“Our volunteers tell us that they find their time spent with us hugely rewarding and that they are proud to be part of the team that delivers such a vital emergency medical service.”
The Devon Air Ambulance Trust (DAAT) is a charity providing emergency medical services with their two helicopter-based air ambulances and two critical care cars, which cover the county of Devon in South West England.The charity raises money from public donations and its charity shops, which raise around £10.4 million every year.
DAAT was formed by Ann Thomas, in memory of her son, 18-year-old Ceri Thomas. Ceri was fatally injured in a road traffic collision in 1986, and when at the hospital, Ann learned of the reality that a patient’s chances of survival increase the quicker they receive hospital treatment. Thus, she started her campaign to launch an air ambulance service spanning Devon.
The service went into operation in 1992. The service covers the entirety of the county of Devon, including the rural and inaccessible moors of Exmoor and Dartmoor. The charity currently operates two helicopters and can reach 50 per cent of locations in Devon within five minutes of taking to the air, with remaining locations accessible within 20 minutes.
The charity say: “We understand that often people lead very busy lives, also that it’s important to feel one can ‘give back’ too. We also recognise that there are many different reasons for wanting to volunteer.
“We recognise that each of our volunteers has different skills to offer, which is why we welcome volunteers in a variety of different roles in support of the charity.
“As with all volunteering roles, you can choose where, when and for how long you would like to volunteer.”
If you would like to get involved with the charity shop and join their team of volunteers, you can find them on Facebook or call 01548 854498.
Alternatively, you can find out more about volunteering for Devon Air Ambulance at https://www.daat.org/Pages/FAQs/Category/roles