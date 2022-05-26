Air ambulance called to motorbike crash

Thursday 26th May 2022 9:20 am
Collision between car and motorbike near Buckfastleigh
(Devon and Somerset Fire Service )

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a motorbike.

The crash took place at just before 9.30pm on Tuesday, on the A383 near Buckfastleigh.

Three fire crews attended - from Buckfastleigh, Ashburton and Newton Abbot - along with police and both land ambulances and the air ambulance.

Both drivers were treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

