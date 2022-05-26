Air ambulance called to motorbike crash
Thursday 26th May 2022
(Devon and Somerset Fire Service )
Two people were taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a motorbike.
The crash took place at just before 9.30pm on Tuesday, on the A383 near Buckfastleigh.
Three fire crews attended - from Buckfastleigh, Ashburton and Newton Abbot - along with police and both land ambulances and the air ambulance.
Both drivers were treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.
