The Devon County Agricultural Association, the organisation that has played a leading role in the development of agriculture and the rural economy in Devon since 1872, has announced that Agrifest South West will be returning to Westpoint this autumn on Wednesday November 8.
Agrifest South West is now an established event under the DCAA’s direction, acting as a showcase for the region’s unrivalled expertise in the cultivation of primestock cattle and sheep.
Though only on for one day, Agrifest South West presents a jam-packed agenda for today’s farmers and agricultural professionals, offering them the opportunity to exhibit their primestock, meet like-minded farmers and chew the cud over the issues facing the sector, attend seminars and workshops presented by some of the leading luminaries in farming industry today, as well as engage with existing and new suppliers.
Event Chair, Deborah Custance Baker commented: ‘This is a must attend event for anyone involved in the industry’ she said. ‘It is well documented that farming is a very isolated industry to work in and collaboration is key to keeping the tractor wheels turning.
'This event is all about bringing farmers together, under one roof, and to offer them insights into their business they won’t find anywhere else.’
‘As if that’s not all, there’s £5,000 worth of prize money to be won, as well as silverware provided by the Royal Smithfield Club!’
The annual Agrifest Steak & Burger competition is always a firm favourite, last year attracting 50 entries. 2023 will see the launch of a new category to the competition – sausages. ‘We are expecting some of the best specimens the West Country has to offer and the judging panel are already salivating at the prospect of tasting every single, sizzling entry’ concluded Deborah.
Applications for trade stands and booking forms for primestock entries and steak, burger & sausage entries are now open here.
Entry to Agrifest South West is free to anyone connected with the farming community who wishes to attend. Further information is available here.