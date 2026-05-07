Hidden Treasures of the National Trust returns for another look behind the velvet rope at some of the country’s most beautiful and historic houses.
The first episode will air on Friday, May 15, meeting the people battling to save our priceless heritage at Agatha Christie’s holiday home Greenway.
Overlooking the River Dart, the beloved holiday home of the world’s most famous crime writer inspired more than one of Agatha’s mystery novels, and today visitors travel from across the globe to step inside the world of the ‘Queen of Crime’.
Hidden among Christie’s personal belongings is a delicate heirloom with a deeply personal story - a beautiful Chinese silk jacket that once belonged to her mother, Clarissa.
Yet time has taken its toll.
The fragile silk lining is splitting and disintegrating, putting the treasured garment at risk.
Now the jacket must leave Greenway for specialist conservation, to preserve both the garment itself and the memories it holds for the future.
“The wardrobe of Agatha Christie at Greenway truly is a Hidden Treasure of the National Trust,” said Senior National Curator Emma Slocombe. “A rare survival containing fashion from key moments in Christie’s life together with pieces from her immediate family, the newly conserved pieces reveal fresh insights into how important clothing was to the author’s self-expression and the place they held in her memory making.”
The jacket isn’t the only piece of history at Greenway that is under threat. During the Second World War, an American officer stationed at the house painted a colourful frieze on the library wall ahead of the D-Day landings.
Today, the wartime artwork is blistering and peeling away from the wall, and conservator Ruth McNeilage faces the daunting task of stabilising the fragile paint.
“It was great to be involved as part of season four of Hidden Treasures of the National Trust,” said Greenway’s Collections and House Officer Tamara Roberts. “Not only did it give me a great opportunity to share my enthusiasm about the collection and Agatha Christie but also learn more about the items in question. Being able to talk to those who have a special knowledge and connection to the items helped bring to life those pieces we have the honour of preserving every day”.
The series premiers at 9pm on Friday, May 15 on BBC Two, when all episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer.
Inspired to visit Agatha’s holiday home? Greenway near Kingswear is open daily until the end of October.
Visitors can take a glimpse into what holiday life was like for Agatha Christie and her family, discover first editions of her books and the locations that inspired them.
You can even explore the garden on an immersive storytelling app ‘HistoryScapes,’ inspired by the real story of Greenway during the Second World War and follow evacuee Nora as she discovers the 'voices of the garden', meeting characters from near and far on the accessible mobile storytelling experience.
To plan your day out and follow in Agatha’s footsteps, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/greenway for more information.
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